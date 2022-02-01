Heavy rain, wintry weather possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing to follow the evolution of a particularly powerful storm system heading our way for the second half of the work week. This system has the potential to bring us both heavy rain, and potentially freezing rain as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We remain quiet around the mountains for tonight, though clouds will be on the increase as we finish up the nighttime hours. As clouds increase, we’ll see lows stay above average for the nighttime hours. Lows stay in the middle to upper 30s.

We’re dry to start Wednesday off as temperatures soar well above average yet again into the middle to upper 50s. Showers begin to move into the region during the afternoon hours on Wednesday with the first wave of the system pushing into the mountains. Heavy rain will be possible starting Wednesday evening and overnight because of the high amount of moisture available. Highs stay warm, in the lower 50s, with lows only falling into the middle 40s.

Thursday and Beyond

The potentially heavy rain continues into the day on Thursday as the cold front draws closer to the mountains. We’ll see highs soar into the upper 50s to near 60° with heavy rain falling. This system is so strong, thunder does appear to be possible, but no severe weather appears possible other than the potential for both flash flooding and river flooding.

As the front moves through late in the day on Thursday, we could see the heavy rain turn into freezing rain, but this is highly subject to change as the latest model trends come in over the next 48 hours, so you’ll want to check back in frequently. Even so, confidence is increasing that at least part of the region will see winter weather. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for some of our northeastern counties from Thursday night and into Friday.

Winter Storm Watch in effect as of Tuesday afternoon valid Thursday night through Friday morning. (WYMT Weather)

Temperatures drop for a midnight high into the lower 50s on Friday, before falling to near freezing by daybreak.

The freezing rain may end as a bit of snow early Friday morning as temperatures only get into the 30s on Friday afternoon. We clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper teens again. We look sunnier and quieter into the weekends as highs work back above freezing.

