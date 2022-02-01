First Baptist Church of Corbin’s White Flag Ministry is asking for financial help

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - First Baptist Church of Corbin’s White Flag Ministry is a large volunteer group that works to get hot meals and shelter to those in need.

“We started this because we were worried people would have to try to survive in the cold and we couldn’t stomach the thought of people potentially dying just because we couldn’t find a place for them to stay,” Alex Lockridge, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church said.

The volunteers say they have seen more people coming in for help this year than in years past. The ministry is asking for financial help more people to volunteer to continue being able to help those in need.

“It’s hard to explain why the need is so huge right now, people wanna blame lots of things like pandemic and that may be worth discussing but for us all we know is people need help and there are more of them than there have been in years passed.”

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call the church at (606) 528-4738.

If you would like to donate, you can Corbinfbc.org/whiteflag, click the “give now” button, and it will go to the cold weather relief fund.

