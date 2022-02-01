Advertisement

City plans to begin restoring water service in Hazard

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After warnings of low supply Monday night, thousands throughout Perry County woke up without running water Tuesday morning.

”The Leatherwood area, the North 15 area, all that is out,” said Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole. “We do have other sections.”

Eversole said the system was strained when people let their faucets drip with frigid temperatures in the forecast to help keep their pipes from freezing.

”The lines will hold more than what’s in the tank, so the customers are fed from the tank,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, trying to get it filled back up, then we’re going to start turning areas on.”

Officials told WYMT 25 of the city’s 30 tanks are in the red but hope that number goes down quickly.

”Turn on some areas tonight, the tank levels, it’s working,” he said. “We hope to turn on some areas on tonight.”

Eversole said the city purchased water and is receiving two shipments of water from Frankfort. He added they plan to give it out in the airport area and at the Grapevine/Chavies Fire Department.

