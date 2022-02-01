Advertisement

CHI Saint Joseph London first hospital in southeastern Kentucky to offer leadless pacemakers

On the left of your screen, the new pacemaker system, Micra. It is about the size of a vitamin.
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In December, Saint Joseph London became the first hospital in southeastern Kentucky to offer a leadless pacemaker for patients who need help controlling their heartbeat.

The device, about one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker, eliminates the need for wires, which can break or malfunction and create potential for infection.

”People who have infections with their previous pacemakers, who do not have access with their veins because they’ve been used from something else like dialysis or chemotherapy ports and patients that only need pacing on the bottom of the heart,” Dr. John Abe said about patients that qualify to get the leadless pacemaker.

The new pacemakers do not work for everybody, though.

”The only downside of it is it only paces in the bottom tremor of the heart, most people, a lot of people that need pace makers need to pace at the top and at the bottom,” Dr. Abe said.

Saint Joseph London president says their goal is to provide care for families in the area and offering this device and procedure at their hospital allows families not to have to travel for the procedure.

”If you can get care close to home and not have to travel it improves access it improves compliance it improves coordination with the family,” John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

