Beautiful start to February, confidence continues to increase for late week winter storm

The new month is here and it looks like we're going to squeeze out one more nice day before the forecast pattern quickly heads downhill.

Today and Tonight

After another chilly start, sunny skies will send our temperatures deep into the 50s today. It would not surprise me if someone reached the 60-degree mark. Yes, it is the first day of February. Enjoy it, because it could be the last nice one for a while.

Tonight, skies will start clear but clouds will increase throughout the night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

What could quickly turn into a mess for our region will start Wednesday, ironically on Groundhog Day. It looks like we will start the day dry, but I think the deeper into the day we get, the better our rain chances are. They will likely start light and then increase in intensity Wednesday night into Thursday. The weak disturbance bringing that moisture in from the south will meet up with the cold front that arrives on Thursday. Thanks to some south southeast wind, I still think we top out in the low 50s temperature-wise on Wednesday and only drop into the upper 40s on Wednesday night.

Thursday is when the forecast gets extremely tricky. Models are trying to show the front picking up speed, so it could arrive sometime Thursday night instead of early Friday, so we have adjusted temperatures downward some to compensate for that trend. We will still top out in the upper 50s on Thursday and see a midnight high in the upper 40s on Friday.

I still believe flooding is our main concern with this system, but I am now convinced we could see some freezing rain, sleet and maybe a few snowflakes by the time it all wraps up on Friday. Between Wednesday and Friday, some locations could pick up 3″ or more of rain and potentially up to half an inch of ice. We see lows on Friday morning in the upper 20s to around 30 and well into the teens by Saturday morning.

I’m not going to lie. I’m concerned. This is a forecast that has a lot of moving parts, but continues to pull a little further south with each model run. I expect we’ll start seeing some severe watches pop up sometime on Tuesday for most of our region. The good news is that after Friday morning, the active part of the system will start to move out giving us a brief break to start the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!

