Advertisement

Woodford Reserve holding national sweepstakes for Double Double Oaked Bourbon

Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have a chance to win an opportunity to buy a bottle.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have a chance to win an opportunity to buy a bottle.

It’s the first time Woodford Reserve has offered a national sweepstakes for one of its most sought-after bourbons.

If you win the sweepstakes, you can buy a bottle from the distillery in Versailles.

You can enter now through Feb. 8.

Winners will be selected on Feb. 10. Once selected, you have until April 10 to buy a bottle. To enter the sweepstakes, you can click here.

Double Double Oaked, which has developed a passionate following among bourbon lovers, will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Healthcare professionals urge everyone to continue following COVID-19 safety measures
Buy the Book
As the fifth winter storm in just over a month takes aim at the Commonwealth, many smaller road...
Smaller Ky. road departments feeling strain of winter storms
Kentucky man sentenced to 43 years in violent kidnapping