Woodford Reserve holding national sweepstakes for Double Double Oaked Bourbon

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have a chance to win an opportunity to buy a bottle.

It’s the first time Woodford Reserve has offered a national sweepstakes for one of its most sought-after bourbons.

If you win the sweepstakes, you can buy a bottle from the distillery in Versailles.

You can enter now through Feb. 8.

Winners will be selected on Feb. 10. Once selected, you have until April 10 to buy a bottle. To enter the sweepstakes, you can click here.

Double Double Oaked, which has developed a passionate following among bourbon lovers, will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.

