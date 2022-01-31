WNKW: Playing oldies for Eastern Kentucky for more than 40 years

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - “We Know Oldies,” WNKW, 97.5 FM was started more than 40 years ago.

Originally, the station was known as WNKY and was located in Neon, KY in the 50′s.

Thomas Abdoo’s father became a disc jockey for the station in the 60′s, when he was just a teenager.

As time went on, his father took over the station and the call letters became WNKW, and it started playing oldies music in the Eastern Kentucky region.

When Abdoo’s father died, he and his friend Quinn Bowling took over the station and have been running it for three years now in a broom closet at Jenkins City Hall.

The oldies music can be heard through Letcher, Pike, Harlan, Knott and Perry County.

Bowling says they hope to expand the station into a bigger studio space and broadcast farther across the region.

