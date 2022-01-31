Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - January 31, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WYMT) - All “A” Week brought plenty of action to this week’s Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

5. Breathitt County’s Christian Collins 360 Layup

4. Pulaski County Alley-Oop on the fastbreak

3. Pikeville’s Laithan Hall Rebound and Long Pass

2. Breathitt County’s Jaylen Turner Steal, Austin Sperry Dunk

1. North Laurel’s Brayden Scott assist

