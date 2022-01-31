Advertisement

Quadrant's new facility bringing 200 jobs to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - An electric vehicle-related operation will build a facility in Kentucky, creating 200 full-time jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the $95 million Louisville plant will be Quadrant’s first mass production facility in the U.S.

Those with Beshear’s office said the facility will manufacture rare-earth magnets, which are made from alloys of rare-earth elements for use in electric vehicle motors and other fields, including electronics, appliances, alternative energy and medical.

Quadrant was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego.

It has had an engineering, machining and assembly hub in Louisville since 2001.

