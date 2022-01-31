Pike County author proposes debut novel as ‘perfect gift’ for your valentine

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Beth Pugh has been weaving together stories for as long as she can remember. From her early days in poetry to her most recent work in novels, she has long dreamed of seeing her words bound, able to give something to someone else.

“I have been writing since I was in second grade. My first poem was published in fourth grade and I just got bit by the bug,” she said.

But in the face of family tragedy, after losing her mother in 2004, that dream was shelved.

“The valleys are so low, ‘cause you kind of reevaluate everything that you’re doing and you pick yourself apart,” she said. “And you think, you know, ‘Maybe this isn’t for me. Maybe I can’t hack it.’”

And, though the writing continued, it wasn’t until 2018 when her father died, that Pugh started turning the pages again.

“My writing dream was revived in the valley of grief for me after my daddy passed away,” said Pugh. “I felt God in my spirits say, ‘It’s now or never to chase your dreams.’ So that’s what I’ve been doing.”

She chased those dreams through the creation of two manuscripts, finding a place they could call home when she signed with a publisher in January 2021. Now, after another year of hard work and waiting, her debut novel is hitting the shelves.

“Not only are you proving yourself to yourself, but you’re getting to witness to other people and tell them those stories,” said Pugh. “And hopefully ignite hope in them the same way that writing gives you hope. Because that’s what writing does for me.”

Her heart’s work poured into the pages of The Valentine Proposal, her debut novel where two old friends find themselves at a high school reunion, reviving a decade-old marriage pact:

“Award-winning photographer Mason Montgomery is back in Pine Valley, Kentucky. Hopefully, for good, if his business proposal is accepted. On paper, he’s the perfect buyer for Forget-Me-Not Photography. Too bad the seller, Ol’ Man Rowe, doesn’t see it that way. He’s looking for a family man to take over, and Mason’s bachelor status doesn’t fit the bill.

For shy Lily Anne Dawson, life has not turned out the way she’d hoped. Working at her mother’s bakery and editing for the local newspaper is a far cry from her journalistic dream. She’s a failure. A lonely failure worrying about infertility with no romantic prospects in sight.

That all changes when a decade-old promise to marry on Valentine’s Day pushes the two together at their high school reunion. The impromptu proposal offers a solution to their problems. But marriage requires honesty—and both have secrets. Secrets that could make or break their budding love.”

Pugh said her release, just in time for Valentine’s Day, is the best gift she can imagine- showing herself she is capable and showing other young dreamers what is possible.

“And you can do it from the hills of Eastern Kentucky, from a holler and Shelbiana. Because I did,” she said. “If you are interested in writing, you are your own worst enemy. Get the words on the page. The only one stopping you is you.”

She said the novel is a great Valentine’s Day gift for the reader in your life, bringing familiar Eastern Kentucky charm into the world of romance novels.

The Valentine Proposal releases Tuesday and is available for preorder through Amazon, LPC Books, ChristianBooks.com, and Barnes and Noble.

Pugh will host a book signing for the book at the Pike County Public Library Lee Avenue Branch on Saturday, Feb. 5, from noon until 2 p.m. Books will also be available for purchase at the signing.

