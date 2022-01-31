Mild start ahead of potential late week mess

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine has once again ruled the day around the mountains, bringing temperatures back above average in the process. We’ve got a couple of more days to go before things get interesting in the forecast yet again.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather continues for much of the next 48 hours. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a weak system throws a bit of moisture our way, but we’ll stay dry and partly to mostly cloudy as lows fall back into the lower 20s.

Clouds part yet again around the mountains as we head into Tuesday. We’ll spend the day in between systems as highs climb well above average yet again. Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to get up into the middle 50s around the area...a good 10° above normal! Clouds increase again overnight as our next front moves closer. Lows only fall back into the middle 30s overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

Things get quite interesting as we head into Wednesday as a strong frontal boundary start to work through the area. As of right now, we’ll bring moisture back to the mountains ahead of the front through the day on Wednesday. This could bring potentially heavy rain back to the mountains as highs stay in the lower 50s. Even more warmth and moisture work in ahead of the front on Thursday. But this front means business.

Highs Thursday would likely be early in the day as the frontal boundary crashes through the region. This will drop temperatures from morning highs in the 50s to overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s. There is a concern about both freezing on the roadways and the potential for rain to change to snow, but the models are still very inconsistent with regards to that solution. At this point, it just looks like somewhere in the Ohio Valley will see some impacts from this storm, so stay tuned to future forecasts...because this WILL CHANGE.

The last of the precip moves out on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Sunshine returns for the weekend, though, with highs quickly warming back above freezing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.