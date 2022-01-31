Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I’m back from my mini-vacation just in time to track our next system. Buckle up. It’s going to be a potentially wild start to February.

Today and Tomorrow

I’m going to wrap the first two days of this week into the first part of this forecast. Today, for the last day of January, look for a fairly nice day with a few clouds and some chilly temperatures early. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s later as the sun makes its presence felt later. While most of our weekend snow melted, some places still have snow on the ground where the sun didn’t get to, so that could keep a few spots a few degrees colder than others. Tonight, we alternate between mostly clear and partly cloudy skies. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 20s for most areas.

We start February on Tuesday on a sunny trend with highs soaring into the mid to upper 50s! That will be a welcome change to our forecast. Unfortunately, it will not last. Clouds start to increase Tuesday night with a weak disturbance. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

The weak disturbance continues its trek through the mountains on Wednesday, bringing us some more clouds and some late chances for scattered showers. Highs will be a touch cooler due to cloud cover only topping out around 50. I do believe our rain chances move out late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. They will not last long. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Thursday is where things get iffy, to say the least. Here’s what we think will happen, and this forecast heavily depends on the track of an approaching low-pressure system. The difference of just a few miles could make all the difference on what we see.

First off, let me address something upfront. I know there are a lot of rumors floating around about the potential for a lot of snow. Based on the latest data, that’s what those continue to be: Rumors. No model is showing more than a dusting of snow on the backside of this system. I wanted to get that out of the way first.

Our main concern is heavy rain, both of the regular and possibly freezing varieties. Depending on how fast temperatures drop, flash freezing becomes a potential player too. Here is how we think this will play out, as of right now. Thursday will start cloudy, but dry and a surge of warm air will push in ahead of a major cold front. Some locations could get to 60 degrees or better before the rain starts back up in the evening hours. As the front moves through, temperatures crash. We could be close to or just below freezing by early Friday morning. It all depends on how fast we drop and how much moisture is still around when we do. That will make all the difference on what we see.

There are still so many moving parts to this forecast that it isn’t funny. It took me nearly two hours to try to figure it out to be able to break it down for you here. Make sure you keep it locked right here for the very latest and download that WYMT weather app to track this thing in real-time.

Strap in. It’s going to be a wild ride this week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.