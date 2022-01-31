Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department’s Facebook page shared a post on Monday about a pursuit that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the post, Kentucky State Police, Post 14 Ashland, was asked to assist the Louisa Police Department in a pursuit of a car that was involved in a home invasion in Johnson County.

The pursuit began northbound on US 23 and eventually crossed over onto I-64.

When the car being pursued crossed into Greenup County, the Russel Police Department used tire deflation devices to slow the chase.

Eventually, the car swerved into the wrong lane and Troopers used legal intervention to put the car out of service.

Once the car was stopped, the suspect in the car was identified as Jarod Hall and an unnamed minor.

Police said they initially refused to leave the car, but after almost 3 hours of negotiation, they got out and were taken into custody without incident.

Hall was arrested and charged with fleeing police, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, failure to appear and other traffic-related offenses.

The unnamed girl was charged with fleeing police as well. She was taken to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

