Advertisement

Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties

EKY man in custody after police chase
EKY man in custody after police chase(Louisa Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department’s Facebook page shared a post on Monday about a pursuit that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the post, Kentucky State Police, Post 14 Ashland, was asked to assist the Louisa Police Department in a pursuit of a car that was involved in a home invasion in Johnson County.

The pursuit began northbound on US 23 and eventually crossed over onto I-64.

When the car being pursued crossed into Greenup County, the Russel Police Department used tire deflation devices to slow the chase.

Eventually, the car swerved into the wrong lane and Troopers used legal intervention to put the car out of service.

Once the car was stopped, the suspect in the car was identified as Jarod Hall and an unnamed minor.

Police said they initially refused to leave the car, but after almost 3 hours of negotiation, they got out and were taken into custody without incident.

Hall was arrested and charged with fleeing police, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, failure to appear and other traffic-related offenses.

The unnamed girl was charged with fleeing police as well. She was taken to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: City of Hazard Facebook page
City of Hazard declares state of emergency due to water issues
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces fewer than 5,000 cases on Monday
A Virginia man has been arrested on kidnapping charges from pursuit that happened on I-64 on...
Man charged with kidnapping after pursuit
Cumberland Run breaks ground
‘The day has finally come’: Cumberland Run breaks ground in Southeastern Kentucky