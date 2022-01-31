Advertisement

Man charged with shooting state trooper appears in court

LeeQuan Taylor
LeeQuan Taylor(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Police said 21-year-old LeeQuan Taylor shot a Kentucky State Trooper at least six times on Friday. He’s charged with attempted murder of an officer, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Taylor appeared by video for his arraignment Monday afternoon.

Court documents show he was on parole with a 4-year suspended sentence from an October 2019 arrest in Lexington. At that time he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident. His parole would have ended in November 2024.

The shooting incident happened Friday in the parking lot of the Delta Court mobile home center in Cynthiana.

Previous coverage:

Investigators said the trooper was struck six times. They said three bullets landed in his ballistic vest, one hit his taser, another his body camera, and one bullet entered his body. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police plan to release his name soon.

Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting. They said after firing shots, Taylor fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigators said his vehicle was damaged in the shooting.

Taylor’s preliminary hearing is set for next Monday.

