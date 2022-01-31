Advertisement

Man charged with kidnapping after pursuit

A Virginia man has been arrested on kidnapping charges from pursuit that happened on I-64 on...
A Virginia man has been arrested on kidnapping charges from pursuit that happened on I-64 on Sunday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Virginia man has been arrested on kidnapping charges from pursuit that happened on I-64 on Sunday.

According to the Huntington Police Department, patrol units were apart of a low-speed pursuit of a black Nissan with a Virginia license plate that Eric Charles Rae was driving.

Law enforcement officials from Lawrence County, Ohio also followed the vehicle into Huntington via the 17th Street West Bridge. Huntington Police officers took over the pursuit at that point and proceeded to follow the vehicle east onto I-64.

The pursuit ended east of the 29th Street exit when troopers with West Virginia State Police deployed spike strips to disable the suspect’s vehicle.

Rae was arrested and charged with kidnapping, fleeing in a vehicle and obstructing an officer.

The victim in the vehicle stated that Rae was her ex-husband. She stated she had gotten into the vehicle with him voluntarily but he had refused to let her exit the vehicle when she became uncomfortable with the situation. The victim was not harmed during the incident.

