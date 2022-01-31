Advertisement

KSP investigating robbery in Rockcastle County

KSP looking for suspect in Rockcastle robbery
KSP looking for suspect in Rockcastle robbery(Kentucky State Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Rockcastle County.

Police said Woodrow Lamb, 44, entered a home on Reverend Green Loop Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the KSP release, Lamb shot Damien R. Madden, 66, before leaving the scene. He is believed to be in a gray two-door car.

Madden was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

KSP said they are looking for Lamb, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male, 5′8″ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with green eyes.

If you know any information about where he could be, you can call 911 or Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood

Latest News

Patient owes thousands for COVID-19 treatment
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, an electric car is charged at the Essen Motor...
Quadrant’s new facility bringing 200 jobs to Kentucky
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
Breathitt County reflects on first-ever participation in All “A” Championship
Breathitt County reflects on first-ever participation in All “A” Championship