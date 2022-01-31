KSP investigating robbery in Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Rockcastle County.

Police said Woodrow Lamb, 44, entered a home on Reverend Green Loop Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the KSP release, Lamb shot Damien R. Madden, 66, before leaving the scene. He is believed to be in a gray two-door car.

Madden was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

KSP said they are looking for Lamb, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male, 5′8″ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with green eyes.

If you know any information about where he could be, you can call 911 or Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

