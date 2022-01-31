Kentucky man sentenced to 43 years in violent kidnapping

LONDON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison for a violent kidnapping that crossed state lines.

Federal prosecutors said Douglas M. Edmonson used a gun to force a victim into a car in Tennessee and then brought her to Corbin, Kentucky. She was repeatedly assaulted over two days.

A judge called the 2018 kidnapping “degrading” and “exploitative” during Edmonson’s sentencing Friday in London.

Edmonson, 38, pleaded guilty to federal charges in September. Prosecutors say he was part of a drug trafficking group and believed the victim had stolen methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.