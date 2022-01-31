Advertisement

Kentucky man sentenced to 43 years in violent kidnapping

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison for a violent kidnapping that crossed state lines.

Federal prosecutors said Douglas M. Edmonson used a gun to force a victim into a car in Tennessee and then brought her to Corbin, Kentucky. She was repeatedly assaulted over two days.

A judge called the 2018 kidnapping “degrading” and “exploitative” during Edmonson’s sentencing Friday in London.

Edmonson, 38, pleaded guilty to federal charges in September. Prosecutors say he was part of a drug trafficking group and believed the victim had stolen methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Healthcare professionals urge everyone to continue following COVID-19 safety measures
Buy the Book
As the fifth winter storm in just over a month takes aim at the Commonwealth, many smaller road...
Smaller Ky. road departments feeling strain of winter storms