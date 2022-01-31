Advertisement

Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25

Kentucky basketball
Kentucky basketball(Source: UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (AP/WYMT) - Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Tigers have won 17 straight games.

Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue.

Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years. The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas.

Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10. No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week’s lone new addition.

