Healthcare professionals urge everyone to continue following COVID-19 safety measures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the statewide COVID-19 case decline, Dr. John Jones at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) said he is seeing the opposite.

“A lot more cases, still,” said Dr. Jones. “We see a lot that are having milder symptoms but that are positive, so a lot of people blow that off, but a lot of people here are testing and doing the right thing.”

In order to catch up with the rest of the state, Rhonda Hughes, APRN at Primary Care, said we should keep our guard up and continue practicing the recommended covid-19 safety measures.

“We think, ‘okay, there’s a decline in positive test results, so we can just kind of put out guard down,’ but then as we’ve seen, for the last three times, the last three variants, what happens is we let our guard down and it comes right back,” said Hughes.

Dr. Jones added that out of all the COVID-19 protocols, he still encourages everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

“Your vaccine status, I’ve seen it time and time again, that those who are unvaccinated have worse outcomes, whether that’s a prolonged illness or weeks in the hospital or death,” he said.

Since Omicron symptoms are typically more mild than symptoms of the past variants, both Dr. Jones and Rhonda Hughes urge everyone to continue getting tested regardless of symptom severity.

