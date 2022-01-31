Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces fewer than 5,000 cases on Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his regularly scheduled weekly COVID-19 news briefing Monday afternoon.

In his full COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 4,950 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,160,558.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 28.49%.

1,219 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,413 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 454 people remain in the ICU, with 232 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 14 new deaths.

Muhlenberg County leads the state with an incidence rate of 359.2.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

