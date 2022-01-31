Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear awards more than $2 million to Knox, Whitley County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear awarded over $2 million to Knox and Whitley counties to help provide clean drinking water to the areas.

The $2,475,666 will help improve sewer and wastewater systems in the area.

The funds are part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. The program has the potential to create more than 3,000 jobs across the Commonwealth.

The Governor also announced more than $95,000 for transportation improvements.

“These projects are perfect examples of what we can do together to build a better Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “These funds are being invested in projects that support economic growth, increase resiliency of our infrastructure, keep our people safe on the roads and provide first-time access for residents to clean water. This is what we can do as Team Kentucky.”

