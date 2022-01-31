‘The day has finally come’: Cumberland Run breaks ground in Southeastern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Southeastern Kentuckians will soon have a place to cheer on horses, and local leaders hope it means more tourism.

Cumberland Run, a new horse track in Corbin, officially broke ground Monday afternoon.

The joint venture between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs is expected to bring nearly 250 jobs to the region and bring in billions of dollars in tourism.

“With our partners from Kentucky Downs this relationship will result in best-in-class facilities generating millions in tourism dollars for the region and creating a destination that makes us all proud,” said Shannon Arvin, the President and CEO of the Keeneland Association.

City officials said they are excited for the quarter horse track to open, hopefully early next year.

