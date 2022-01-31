Advertisement

Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

