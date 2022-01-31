Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 31, 2022

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - There was plenty of mobility in the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 following the All “A” Classic.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Pulaski County

2. Pikeville

3. North Laurel

4. Perry Central

5. Knox Central

6. Breathitt County

7. Bell County

8. Harlan County

9. South Laurel

10. Lawrence County

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Pikeville

2. Southwestern

3. Corbin

4. North Laurel

5. Shelby Valley

6. Pulaski County

7. Martin County

8. Lawrence County

9. Morgan County

10. South Laurel

