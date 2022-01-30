Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team wins new life saving tool, have fun weekend testing it out

WOLFE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team finally have the keys to a shiny new toy. And it’s one that will actually help them save lives.

“We used to be a three season destination, but anymore that’s really not the case. It’s four season, people coming in the door whether it’s cold weather, snowy weather, whatever it may be,” said Chief John May.

As visitors continue to hike in the Red River Gorge, so do accidents and potentially deadly falls. Chief John May’s team making this snowing rescue of a 25-year-old woman just last week.

“It’s incredibly capable and based on the conditions they travel, this vehicle will get them there and ideally help save lives,” said Joseph Stauble, the Land Rover PR and Communications Manager.

The team won the new Land Rover Defender and are spending the weekend training in Asheville. With Land Rover Communications, Joseph Stauble explained how it can maneuver through terrain in a way the team’s old vehicle just couldn’t do.

“The box truck we’ve been using, it’s just huge. It’s very cumbersome to get in locations at the Red River Gorge because of the narrow roads. And then if rescues occur off the beaten path and we have to go into a wilderness area, then the Land Rover is going to be really important,” Chief May said.

The team’s Public Information Officer, Drew Stevens said he’s plenty confident in its capabilities after this weekend.

“It’s going to help do what we do best, which is going where others can’t and saving lives.”

The team will head back to Kentucky Sunday. They expect to have the Land Rover delivered mid-February.

