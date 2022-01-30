Advertisement

Veterinarians are reminding pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against Parvo

(ky3)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As a pet owner, it is important to stay up to date on your animal’s vaccinations, but veterinarians want to remind dog owners to keep their pet vaccinated against Parvo in particular.

Canine Parvovirus or “Parvo” is a contagious virus that affects a dog’s intestinal track and can be spread from dog to dog. Parvo primarily affects younger dogs but can be seen in older ones as well.

Dr. Danika Harvey, Veterinarian at the Appalachian Animal Hospital, said she has several dogs that are being hospitalized for Parvo currently.

Dr. Harvey said dog owners should be mindful of which Parvo vaccine they give to their dogs and how they choose to administer it.

“They need to seek out a good reliable vaccine,” she said. “I would recommend going to a Vet for that because most of the dogs that we see come in that [have] Parvo, the owners have given vaccines over the counter. So, either those are not working, or they’re not kept properly chilled, or they’re not giving them on the right dosage schedule.”

Dr. Harvey added that she sees dogs come in her office with Parvo year-round and that this virus is an ongoing issue.

