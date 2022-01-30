The Read Spotted Newt in Hazard celebrates its two-year anniversary

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The book store opened its doors on January 30th, 2020, and endured a flood, a pandemic, and a change in location all within the first year.

The Read Spotted Newt’s owner, Mandi Sheffel, said she had a successful opening.

“We opened on Main Street and the building was tiny, but it was a space that allowed me to kind of gauge the interest of the community,” said Sheffel.

But only days after the grand opening, something happened that Sheffel could not have anticipated.

“The store flooded. Two feet of water. We had to empty the entire store and that was disheartening for me after I had put that much work... but there was never a moment where I thought, ‘okay, I’m gonna give up on this,’” she said.

With the support and encouragement of her community, Mandi was able to get the business up and running again. But only a few months later, the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Again, the community support was there,” she said. “I was selling books out of the front door. People would just place an order online, drive up through the front door like a drive through. It was a drive through bookstore for two months.”

Later that year, the business would relocate from Main Street to Memorial Drive. Sheffel said these obstacles and changes helped her learn how to roll with the punches.

“I’ve taken a lot of blows in the two years I’ve been open and still been able to survive and grow,” she added.

Sheffel said she has several plans for the business’s future. She said that she would love to create an event space for the book store, host book clubs, and even implement a weekly children’s story hour.

The Read Spotted Newt is located at 221 Memorial Drive and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

