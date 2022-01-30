Advertisement

Quiet weather continues into the new work week

Jenny Wiley State Park
Jenny Wiley State Park(Allen Bolling)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This dry, quiet weather will continue into the beginning of the new work week. Our next weather system looks to impact the mountains by the middle of the week.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay dry tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the lower-20s.

A dry start to the work week is in store on Monday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid-40s.

Into Monday night, we stay dry and partly cloudy. Lows fall into the upper-20s.

Our Next Weather System

This dry weather continues into Tuesday. High temperatures reach the mid-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances return on Wednesday. We stay mostly cloudy with showers likely. Again, highs reach the mid-and-lower-50s with lows only falling into the mid-40s.

Showers continue into Thursday. A strong cold front will bring another round of Arctic air to the mountains. We start the day in the upper-50s, but we fall into the upper-20s by the afternoon! We could see a brief changeover to some wintry weather on the backside of this event. However, models are not agreeing on this yet, and we have plenty of time to watch it.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies continue with a stray rain/snow shower possible. Temperatures only reach the lower-30s with lows falling into the mid-teens.

Next Weekend

On Saturday, we stay dry and mostly sunny. It will be chilly with highs staying in the upper-30s. Lows fall into the lower-20s.

On Sunday, we stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with stray showers possible. Highs will be slightly warmer as we top out in the lower-40s. Lows fall into the upper-20s.

