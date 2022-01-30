Advertisement

Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For almost a decade now, the Mi Finca restaurant has been a staple in Stanton.

“It’s not my restaurant. It’s everyone’s restaurant. It’s where you come for good times and birthdays. We know so many people in town, they know us. We’ve put a lot of heart into it,” said owner Jessica Hernandez.

But when Jessica Hernandez says it was normal Saturday night when she closed.

“I last checked the cameras around 11:15 last night before I went to bed. Everything was fine. It was clean, lights were off, everyone was gone. Just a normal Saturday night.”

So she never expected to get an early morning call, telling her the place was on fire.

“The building’s a total loss. Based on the first arriving engines, you know, it spread pretty quickly,” said Stanton Fire Department Assistant Chief Eddie Barnes.

Barnes said they got the call of the fire just before six Sunday morning. Barnes said they called in help from neighboring communities. Crews tried to go in and attack the fire from the inside. But he said because the building is constructed out of old, heavy wood, combined with the amount of cooking and combustible supplies inside, it was just too late.

“Came back out and by that time flames had started in through the roof area. At that point they just did an exterior attack, and that’s about it.”

For now, Hernandez thinks of plans to rebuild someday, not just for the community, but for the employees she now calls family.

“They’ve been with me the whole time I’ve been here. I’ve kept these same people. We’re very, very close, and it’s just really hard,” Hernandez said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Barnes said they requested help from Kentucky State Police and the Fire Marshal’s office in the investigation.

