Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers won their first-ever All “A” Championship, beating Breathitt County 53-44.
The Panthers led for the entire game. Rylee Samons won MVP and finished with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds).
Breathitt County’s Christian Collins led all scorers with 20 points.
