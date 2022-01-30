Advertisement

Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship

PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers won their first-ever All “A” Championship, beating Breathitt County 53-44.

The Panthers led for the entire game. Rylee Samons won MVP and finished with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds).

Breathitt County’s Christian Collins led all scorers with 20 points.

Keep checking back for more updates.

