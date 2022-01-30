One Hazard author discovers a love of writing during her time as an educator

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Read Spotted Newt in Hazard partnered with Nancy Allen to host a book signing for her newest creation, “Bugs on the Job,” on Saturday.

“It’s about insects and the jobs that they do,” said Allen, a Hazard native.

“Bugs on the Job” is not Allen’s first, second, or even third book to be published.

“This is my fifty-first book,” she said.

Nancy’s love of writing began when she was a librarian at Hazard Independent Schools. While reading other people’s stories to students, she was inspired to write her own.

“I read books to children all day long,” Allen said. “I decided, in addition to reading them, I’d like to write them, so, I read to them during the day and wrote for them at night.”

Her first book was published in 2000 and in 2004, after spending 29 years as an educator, Nancy retired from the school system and became an author full-time.

“It was certainly a learning ground without me realizing it,” she said. “A perfect learning ground.”

After years of writing and 51 books later, Allen said she has more book ideas up her sleeve, including a book set to be released this fall titled, “Dear Vampire.”

“But the excitement of that new book and what possible route I might take with it is one of the incentives that keeps me writing because I just love that initial process of writing,” Allen said.

Nancy Allen’s books can be found at the Read Spotted Newt, Walmart, Amazon and anywhere else books are sold.

