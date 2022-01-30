North Laurel student basketball assistant with cerebal palsy records assist in Senior Day game

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes it just means more than a game.

In North Laurel’s Senior Day game against Clay County, studant assistant Brayden Scott, who has cerebal palsy, was included in the starting lineup.

Once the Jaguars won the opening tip, Clay Sizemore gave the ball to Scott, who passed to UK commit Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard drove down the court undefended for a quick layup, recording an assist for Scott and officially entering him in the NLHS record books.

The Jaguars would go on to beat Clay County 79-49.

