Mingo County deputies looking for truck involved in a hit-and-run
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies say that they are looking for a white Dodge pick-up truck with a Confederate flag on the back of the vehicle.
The vehicle will have front damage.
They say the truck was involved in a hit-and-run on US119 in Chattaroy.
Anyone with any information or location of this vehicle is asked to call 304-235-8551.
