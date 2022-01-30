Advertisement

Mingo County deputies looking for truck involved in a hit-and-run

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mingo County deputies looking for truck involved in a hit-and-run.

Deputies say that they are looking for a white Dodge pick-up truck with a Confederate flag on the back of the vehicle.

The vehicle will have front damage.

They say the truck was involved in a hit-and-run on US119 in Chattaroy.

Anyone with any information or location of this vehicle is asked to call 304-235-8551.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

London Police Officer Travis Hurley died Thursday Night, January 27, 2022
Funeral arrangements announced for officer Travis Hurley
Winter Weather Advisory
Another round of snow showers to end the work week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power bill spike
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday morning, January 29, 2022
Snow showers diminish as arctic air filters in
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate