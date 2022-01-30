Louisville Fire Department gives fire safety tips as winter weather continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With ongoing frigid temperatures in the area, Jefferson County Fire officials are giving a warning; urging folks to make sure they are heating their homes safely.

Just last week, a home in the Shively Neighborhood went up in flames after heat from a furnace flue ignited clothing nearby.

Fire Home heating is the second leading cause of fires and incidents seem to uptick during winter months.

Below are safety tips from the Louisville Fire Department:

Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms monthly.

