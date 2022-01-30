Advertisement

Little Debbie snack cakes are now ice cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can now eat your favorite snack cake by the pint.

Seven of Little Debbie’s classic snacks will be getting an ice cream makeover.

Starting Feb. 1, these ice cream flavors will be popping up in the freezer:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the partnership with the snack food icon after the success of an ice cream based on the Christmas tree cakes last November.

The pints will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2.50. All seven flavors will be available year round.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power bill spike
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate
Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter
Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award

Latest News

Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
Veterinarians are reminding pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against Parvo
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Read Spotted Newt
The Read Spotted Newt in Hazard celebrates its two-year anniversary