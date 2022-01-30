Advertisement

Liquid cocaine found in 20,000 coconuts being shipped to Europe

Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.
Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Colombia discovered liquid cocaine hidden in nearly 20,000 coconuts when they intercepted a shipment headed for Italy.

In a release, Colombian authorities said a container holding the gigantic shipment of coconuts was set to leave Cartagena, Colombia, and was bound for Genoa, Italy. Anti-narcotics personnel found and confiscated 504 bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts.

When the narcotics team inspected the coconuts, they discovered the water in the tropical fruit had been switched out with liquid cocaine. They then transported the coconuts to a laboratory to determine the exact amount of the drug.

Liquid cocaine is made by dissolving the powder using water or other solvents and can later be converted back into a powder form. Cocaine is harder to detect in its liquid form than in its powder form.

The Colombian authorities said they will continue investigating where the coconuts were loaded in the hopes of identifying those responsible.

They also plan to contact the Italian authorities to find out who was meant to receive the trafficked drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power bill spike
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate
Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter
Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested

Latest News

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
Breathitt County reflects on first-ever participation in All “A” Championship
Breathitt County reflects on first-ever participation in All “A” Championship