Keion Brooks shines in UK 80-62 win over Kansas
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WYMT) - It’s not often that a Kansas opponent’s performance leads to Jayhawk fans walk out of Phog Allen Fieldhouse early.
Kentucky had one of those performances, beating Kansas 80-62.
Keion Brooks led the way with 27 points. Oscar Tshiebwe also dominated, netting his 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Two 8-0 runs for the Wildcats (17-4) within the first 10 minutes gave Kansas a double-digit deficit that they could not recover from.
UK will return to action on Wednesday, resuming SEC play against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.