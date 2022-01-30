Advertisement

Keion Brooks shines in UK 80-62 win over Kansas

Keion Brooks goes to the rim in Kentucky's game against Kansas on Jan. 29, 2022.
Keion Brooks goes to the rim in Kentucky's game against Kansas on Jan. 29, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WYMT) - It’s not often that a Kansas opponent’s performance leads to Jayhawk fans walk out of Phog Allen Fieldhouse early.

Kentucky had one of those performances, beating Kansas 80-62.

Keion Brooks led the way with 27 points. Oscar Tshiebwe also dominated, netting his 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Two 8-0 runs for the Wildcats (17-4) within the first 10 minutes gave Kansas a double-digit deficit that they could not recover from.

UK will return to action on Wednesday, resuming SEC play against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m.

Final stats of the Kansas-Kentucky game
Final stats of the Kansas-Kentucky game(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

London Police Officer Travis Hurley died Thursday Night, January 27, 2022
Funeral arrangements announced for officer Travis Hurley
Winter Weather Advisory
Another round of snow showers to end the work week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power bill spike
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday morning, January 29, 2022
Snow showers diminish as arctic air filters in
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Breathitt County will be headed to the All "A" Championship
Breathitt County gets revenge against Harlan, clinches spot in All “A” Championship
Pikeville punched their ticket to the All "A' final.
Pikeville boys cruise past Evangel Christian, clinch first-ever All “A” title game berth
Rowe scored her 1000th career point against Jenkins.
Pikeville rally comes up just short in loss to Owensboro Catholic