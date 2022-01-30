Keion Brooks shines in UK 80-62 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WYMT) - It’s not often that a Kansas opponent’s performance leads to Jayhawk fans walk out of Phog Allen Fieldhouse early.

Kentucky had one of those performances, beating Kansas 80-62.

Keion Brooks led the way with 27 points. Oscar Tshiebwe also dominated, netting his 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Two 8-0 runs for the Wildcats (17-4) within the first 10 minutes gave Kansas a double-digit deficit that they could not recover from.

UK will return to action on Wednesday, resuming SEC play against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m.

Final stats of the Kansas-Kentucky game (StatBroadcast)

