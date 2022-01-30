Advertisement

Car washes in Kentucky busy after winter storms

By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As winter storm after winter storm continues to hit the commonwealth, crews continue to salt the roads. If you don’t wash your car days after, it can cause long-term damage to your car.

For car wash owners, winter is the busiest time of the year as salt blankets the roads in the aftermath of the storms.

“Even though it looks bad, it’s still a silent killer, so it’s good to go ahead and get it all washed off,” said Zak Anderson, owner of College Shine Car Wash in Richmond.

It’s essential to get the salt off as soon as possible.

“So when there is salt on the ground, I suggest obviously you don’t want to wash it every day but don’t want to leave it on there for more than three days,” said Anderson.

By leaving salt on your vehicle for an extended period, you can cause prolonged damage to the body of your car.

“Salt is really just rocks, crystal salt that gets all over the paint, and it could really cause a lot of damage t to the painted services on the vehicle. You definitely want to get it off your frame, your rims, and around any of your metal parts, said Forrest Turner, a 3rd generation business owner of Mr Sparkle Car Wash in Lexington

.At least a couple of days after the storm is the best time to take it in.

“A couple of days, probably like one or two days where we have to kinda let it to clear off the roads a little bit but when they salt heavy on the roads that’s when you have to get it off the vehicles almost every car and license is dirty right now,” said Turner.

As another winter storm brews on the horizon, the car washing-salt cycle looks to continue.

