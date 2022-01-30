Advertisement

Breathitt County reflects on first-ever participation in All “A” Championship

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite not taking the win in the All “A” Championship, community leaders in Breathitt County reflect on the team’s impressive run.

A first time in their history, the Breathitt County “Bobcats” were finally able to compete in the tournament.

While their competition in Pikeville took the win, Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said that is not what is important.

“I’ve been part of coaching for 17 years in high school and 13 years in ponytail league,” he said. “When you see kids play together as a team and be successful, there’s nothing more rewarding.”

Noble said despite not going all the way, he still proud of the effort the team showed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power bill spike
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate
Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
Trooper Colbert Maynard
KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter
Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested

Latest News

Breathitt County Courthouse closed
Breathitt County officials to use FEMA funds to prevent future flooding
Veterinarians are reminding pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against Parvo
Read Spotted Newt
The Read Spotted Newt in Hazard celebrates its two-year anniversary
car wash
Car washes in Kentucky busy after winter storms