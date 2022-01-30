Breathitt County reflects on first-ever participation in All “A” Championship

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite not taking the win in the All “A” Championship, community leaders in Breathitt County reflect on the team’s impressive run.

A first time in their history, the Breathitt County “Bobcats” were finally able to compete in the tournament.

While their competition in Pikeville took the win, Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said that is not what is important.

“I’ve been part of coaching for 17 years in high school and 13 years in ponytail league,” he said. “When you see kids play together as a team and be successful, there’s nothing more rewarding.”

Noble said despite not going all the way, he still proud of the effort the team showed.

