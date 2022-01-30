Breathitt County officials to use FEMA funds to prevent future flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than a million dollars in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds are going into Breathitt County.

County officials said it will help repair the area from past flood damage.

“With FEMA money, the only thing you can use that money for is exactly what it’s written up for,” Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said. “Most all of our projects are slips.”

Road Department Secretary Bridgette Banks said all the funds will go towards county road repairs and construction.

“They’ll let me write up rail and cribbing to put alongside the embankment to stabilize that road,” she said. “We have, right now for just January, we have 16 road sites. For March, we have 154 road sites.”

Banks said she is confident these projects will help prevent future flooding.

“You go just right, 100 foot from that site, and it’s washed out but not the rail and cribbing side,” she said. “It stayed, so, once we get all the rail and cribbing in place, it does improve the road tremendously.”

Noble said these improvements to the county are necessary.

“Since I’ve been in office, I’ve dealt with three floods and an ice storm, then the snow ain’t been no fun,” he said. “It’s just been one thing right after another ever since I’ve been here.”

County officials said they are asking everyone to be patient as planning continues.

“It just takes time and Breathitt County being the second biggest county geographically, I mean, it’s a struggle,” Noble said. “I’ve got just a list here of projects that have been done since I’ve been in here.”

Banks said the first step moving forward is to start bidding out projects.

Once that is completed, construction can begin.

