Breathitt County gets revenge against Harlan, clinches spot in All “A” Championship

Breathitt County will be headed to the All "A" Championship
Breathitt County will be headed to the All "A" Championship(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - In a rematch of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic semifinals, Breathitt County got some revenge against Harlan to clinch a trip to the All “A” Championship.

The Bobcats beat Harlan, 63-61, in a game that had three lead changes down the stretch.

Austin Sperry led Breahitt County with 26 points. Harlan’s Jordan Akal led all scorers with 29 points.

Breathitt County will take on Pikeville in the first-ever all-mountain All “A” Championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

