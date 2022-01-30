Breathitt County gets revenge against Harlan, clinches spot in All “A” Championship

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - In a rematch of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic semifinals, Breathitt County got some revenge against Harlan to clinch a trip to the All “A” Championship.

The Bobcats beat Harlan, 63-61, in a game that had three lead changes down the stretch.

Austin Sperry led Breahitt County with 26 points. Harlan’s Jordan Akal led all scorers with 29 points.

Breathitt County will take on Pikeville in the first-ever all-mountain All “A” Championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

