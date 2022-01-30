Advertisement

Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to take a late 24-21 lead but Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play of overtime and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested

