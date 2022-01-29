Advertisement

‘Stay safe out there’: Johnson County officials give winter weather safety tips

Officials are reminding the public how to stay safe during winter weather events and frigid temps.
Officials are reminding the public how to stay safe during winter weather events and frigid temps.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When talking with officials about the warming center in Paintsville, officials wanted to remind the folks of the dangers of winter weather.

Paintsville-Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure said to be safe if you have to get out of the house, especially while driving. With temperatures dropping rapidly, roads will be dangerous during late nights and early mornings.

McClure also warned about the dangers of alternate heating appliances such as natural gas and electric heaters.

“Be very careful with those electric heaters. Especially if you’re running a real lightweight extension cord,” said McClure. “That’s not a good idea and it’s really not a good idea to leave those on while you’re sleeping.”

McClure also said, if you do lose power, a generator is a great tool to ensure you stay warm and, if an emergency arises, to call 911.

