Advertisement

Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested

Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother and running from the scene in September 2021 has been arrested.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say 38-year-old Adam Showalter of Eubank got into an argument with his brother in September before shooting him in the stomach with a shotgun. Showalter then fled the scene.

Pulaski County Deputies, along with Eubank Police, were able to find Showalter at his mother’s house on Friday afternoon. They used the PA system on one of the deputy’s cruisers to lure Showalter out of the house after 10 or 15 minutes, where he was then arrested without incident.

Showalter is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, persistent felony offender, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Adam Showalter was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Adam’s brother Timothy Showalter has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless
Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
London Police Officer Travis Hurley died Thursday Night, January 27, 2022
‘Because if there’s a heaven, he is there’: Officer Travis Hurley remembered
Winter Weather Advisory
Another round of snow showers to end the work week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Ky. attorney general files motion for redistricting hearing
Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
1957 flood
WYMT Special Program: 1957 Flood