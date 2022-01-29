Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother and running from the scene in September 2021 has been arrested.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say 38-year-old Adam Showalter of Eubank got into an argument with his brother in September before shooting him in the stomach with a shotgun. Showalter then fled the scene.

Pulaski County Deputies, along with Eubank Police, were able to find Showalter at his mother’s house on Friday afternoon. They used the PA system on one of the deputy’s cruisers to lure Showalter out of the house after 10 or 15 minutes, where he was then arrested without incident.

Showalter is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, persistent felony offender, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Adam Showalter was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Adam’s brother Timothy Showalter has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

