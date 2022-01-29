Advertisement

Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marks 65 years since a major flood devastated much of Eastern Kentucky.

The flood, which peaked on January 29, 1957, is considered the worst flood in Hazard’s history.

You needed a boat to get down Hazard’s main street that day.

Several people died across the region and many businesses and homes were destroyed.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson did not yet exist in 1957 but flood records for the time do still exist. Here are the crests from January 29, 30, and 31 along the Kentucky River, Russell and Levisa Forks, and Cumberland River.

CrestRiverLocationDate
52.7 feetLevisa ForkPikeville1/30/57
43.4 feetSouth Fork KentuckyBooneville1/30/57
43.3 feetMiddle Fork KentuckyTallega1/30/57
42.2 feetCumberlandBarbourville1/30/57
40.4 feetNorth Fork KentuckyJackson1/30/57
40.2 feetSouth Fork KentuckyOneida1/29/57
38.4 feetKentuckyRavenna1/31/57
37.5 feetNorth Fork KentuckyHazard1/29/57
35.0 feetKentuckyHeidelburg1/30/57
33.8 feetCumberlandWilliamsburg1/31/57
33.3 feetMiddle Fork KentuckyHyden1/29/57
24.2 feetRussell ForkElkhorn City1/29/57
23.2 feetRussell ForkHaysi, VA1/29/57
23.0 feetLevisa ForkBig Rock, VA1/29/57
16.5 feetCumberlandCumberland1/29/57
14.7 feetNorth Fork KentuckyWhitesburg1/29/57

WYMT’s Steve Hensley hosted a documentary on the 50th anniversary of the flood in 2007 and you can watch that in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

