Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marks 65 years since a major flood devastated much of Eastern Kentucky.

The flood, which peaked on January 29, 1957, is considered the worst flood in Hazard’s history.

You needed a boat to get down Hazard’s main street that day.

Several people died across the region and many businesses and homes were destroyed.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson did not yet exist in 1957 but flood records for the time do still exist. Here are the crests from January 29, 30, and 31 along the Kentucky River, Russell and Levisa Forks, and Cumberland River.

Crest River Location Date 52.7 feet Levisa Fork Pikeville 1/30/57 43.4 feet South Fork Kentucky Booneville 1/30/57 43.3 feet Middle Fork Kentucky Tallega 1/30/57 42.2 feet Cumberland Barbourville 1/30/57 40.4 feet North Fork Kentucky Jackson 1/30/57 40.2 feet South Fork Kentucky Oneida 1/29/57 38.4 feet Kentucky Ravenna 1/31/57 37.5 feet North Fork Kentucky Hazard 1/29/57 35.0 feet Kentucky Heidelburg 1/30/57 33.8 feet Cumberland Williamsburg 1/31/57 33.3 feet Middle Fork Kentucky Hyden 1/29/57 24.2 feet Russell Fork Elkhorn City 1/29/57 23.2 feet Russell Fork Haysi, VA 1/29/57 23.0 feet Levisa Fork Big Rock, VA 1/29/57 16.5 feet Cumberland Cumberland 1/29/57 14.7 feet North Fork Kentucky Whitesburg 1/29/57

WYMT’s Steve Hensley hosted a documentary on the 50th anniversary of the flood in 2007 and you can watch that in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.