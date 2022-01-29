Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marks 65 years since a major flood devastated much of Eastern Kentucky.
The flood, which peaked on January 29, 1957, is considered the worst flood in Hazard’s history.
You needed a boat to get down Hazard’s main street that day.
Several people died across the region and many businesses and homes were destroyed.
The National Weather Service office in Jackson did not yet exist in 1957 but flood records for the time do still exist. Here are the crests from January 29, 30, and 31 along the Kentucky River, Russell and Levisa Forks, and Cumberland River.
|Crest
|River
|Location
|Date
|52.7 feet
|Levisa Fork
|Pikeville
|1/30/57
|43.4 feet
|South Fork Kentucky
|Booneville
|1/30/57
|43.3 feet
|Middle Fork Kentucky
|Tallega
|1/30/57
|42.2 feet
|Cumberland
|Barbourville
|1/30/57
|40.4 feet
|North Fork Kentucky
|Jackson
|1/30/57
|40.2 feet
|South Fork Kentucky
|Oneida
|1/29/57
|38.4 feet
|Kentucky
|Ravenna
|1/31/57
|37.5 feet
|North Fork Kentucky
|Hazard
|1/29/57
|35.0 feet
|Kentucky
|Heidelburg
|1/30/57
|33.8 feet
|Cumberland
|Williamsburg
|1/31/57
|33.3 feet
|Middle Fork Kentucky
|Hyden
|1/29/57
|24.2 feet
|Russell Fork
|Elkhorn City
|1/29/57
|23.2 feet
|Russell Fork
|Haysi, VA
|1/29/57
|23.0 feet
|Levisa Fork
|Big Rock, VA
|1/29/57
|16.5 feet
|Cumberland
|Cumberland
|1/29/57
|14.7 feet
|North Fork Kentucky
|Whitesburg
|1/29/57
WYMT’s Steve Hensley hosted a documentary on the 50th anniversary of the flood in 2007 and you can watch that in the video player above.
