Road crews in Letcher County hard at work after more snow and ice

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews in Letcher County have been hard at work Saturday, taking care of the wintry weather the region took on Friday night.

“We’ve not had any issues so far,” Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams said. “Just the roads are really slick, and snow and ice covered.”

Adams said crewmembers started off with difficult terrain first.

“We concentrate on the troubled roads first,” he said. “The ones with a steep grade and try to get those as safe as possible. Then we work our way onto the flat roads.”

With several weekends experiencing severe weather, Adams said he is worried for his crews.

He added he hopes the snow dies down.

“They’ve worked straight through on the weekends, and it’s been tough on them,” Adams said. “We’re still out there doing the best we can.”

Adams said the hardest task is getting the backroads cleared.

“In the mountainous roads, it’s kind of tough to get up to them, to get them straight,” he said. “We go up as far as we can and try to get it the best we can.”

The county judge said he asks everyone to stay safe when traveling.

“The side roads, the county roads, secondary, the main road 15 and 119 is pretty much clear,” Adams said. “Once you get off those roads, it’s still slick out there.”

Adams said they hope the weather stays clear from here on out, wanting to give road crews a much-needed break.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.