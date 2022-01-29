Advertisement

Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate

31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for an escaped inmate.

Earlier in the week, Prestonsburg PD was called to a report of an escaped inmate at Highlands ARH.

31-year-old Jesse Karr of Elizabethtown was in custody of the Floyd County Jail on drug trafficking and escape charges and was seeking treatment at ARH.

When his restraints had to be removed during treatment, he left his room and, eventually, the hospital.

The Deputy Jailer tried to chase after him, but was unsuccessful.

Police stress that at no time was the public in danger.

Karr is six-feet-two-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911. He is believed to be in the greater Louisville Metro area or Elizabethtown.

