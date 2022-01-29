Pikeville rally comes up just short in loss to Owensboro Catholic

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A history-making run camp up just short for the Pikeville Lady Panthers.

After trailing by as many as 12 late in the third quarter, Pikeville’s rally was extinguished late by Owensboro Catholic, with the Lady Aces taking the 43-41 win to clinch a spot in the All “A” Classic Championship.

Kyrea Thornsbury led all scorers with 14 points. Trinity Rowe added 11 points.

