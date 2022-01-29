Advertisement

Pikeville holds off Murray 46-40 to advance to Boys’ All “A” Semifinals

Pikeville held off Murray in the final minutes to book a trip to the Final Four.
Pikeville held off Murray in the final minutes to book a trip to the Final Four.(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t always pretty, but the Panthers will be heading to the Final Four.

Pikeville held off Murray in the final minutes to win 46-40 in the All “A” State Quarterfinals.

Keian Worrix and Nick Robinson led the Panthers with 12 points each. Alex Rogers came off the bench to score 11.

Pikeville will face Evangel Christian in the All “A” Semifinals on Saturday at 3.

