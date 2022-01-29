Pikeville holds off Murray 46-40 to advance to Boys’ All “A” Semifinals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t always pretty, but the Panthers will be heading to the Final Four.

Pikeville held off Murray in the final minutes to win 46-40 in the All “A” State Quarterfinals.

Keian Worrix and Nick Robinson led the Panthers with 12 points each. Alex Rogers came off the bench to score 11.

Pikeville will face Evangel Christian in the All “A” Semifinals on Saturday at 3.

