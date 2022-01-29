Pikeville boys cruise past Evangel Christian, clinch first-ever All “A” title game berth

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers guranteed an all-mountain All “A” Classic Championship for the first time ever.

Pikeville cruised past Evangel Christian, 59-33, to clinch their spot in the title game.

Rylee Samons hit seven three-pointers in the win and led all scorers with 27 points.

The Panthers will now play the winner of the Harlan-Breathitt County game in the championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.

